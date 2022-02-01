Thai Airways resumes direct flights

LAHORE: Thai Airways International on Monday announced resuming its direct flight operations to Pakistan from February 1, 2022, after two years suspension of the operations.
The airline resumed operations from Lahore while announcing that the direct flight operations of Karachi and Islamabad would start ‘after other relevant factors’. It had suspended the flight operations on restrictions of Covid-19. Thai Airways' chairman GSA (General Sales Agent) Zia Haider Rizvi will receive the passengers on the incoming flight.
The airline started its operations in Pakistan back in 1994 with its first flight landing in Lahore, which was received by the then governor of Pakistan Chaudhry Altaf Hussain.
