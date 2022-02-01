Liam Dawson to replace Paul Sterling

KARACHI: Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling, who began the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 with a scintillating 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi, with Liam Dawson as the former leaves the side for international duty from February 7.
The replacement has been approved by the Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket Operations and includes Nadeem Khan, Director High Performance, and Sameer Khosa.
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Monday said that the...
LAHORE: Sixteen of the 18 players of Pakistan women’s team will participate in the training session on Tuesday, the...
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting in connection with Pakistan...
YAOUNDE: Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt face a “third final before the final” this week when they confront hosts...
LAHORE: Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab won their matches on Monday in the National U13 One-Day...
MELBOURNE: An Australian Open like no other began in controversy with the deportation of Novak Djokovic but culminated...
Comments