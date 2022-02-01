Liam Dawson to replace Paul Sterling

KARACHI: Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling, who began the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 with a scintillating 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi, with Liam Dawson as the former leaves the side for international duty from February 7.

The replacement has been approved by the Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket Operations and includes Nadeem Khan, Director High Performance, and Sameer Khosa.