Woman found strangled with dupatta in Korangi

A woman was found dead in the Korangi neighbourhood on Monday. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Doctors said the victim was strangled to death with the help of a dupatta.
The Awami Colony police said the woman, who is yet to be identified, was found on the rooftop of an under-construction building. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police added.
The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell has claimed arresting eight notorious criminals for committing street crime and...
The driver of a car was injured after the vehicle fell into an open drain in DHA Phase II Extension on Monday....
The family of a man who was allegedly killed by his landlord a couple of days ago in Sohrab Goth staged a protest...
The District Central administration sealed several markets and shops in the district on Monday over violations of the...
Sindh Police Security Division chief DIG Maqsood Ahmed, taking serious notice of negligence on the part of the...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon announced on Monday that registration for the third Commissioner Karachi...
Comments