Woman found strangled with dupatta in Korangi

A woman was found dead in the Korangi neighbourhood on Monday. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Doctors said the victim was strangled to death with the help of a dupatta.

The Awami Colony police said the woman, who is yet to be identified, was found on the rooftop of an under-construction building. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police added.