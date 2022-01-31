Three people, including Pesh-Imam, killed over land dispute

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan in Shikarpur on Sunday over a land dispute. Reports said three people were killed and some got injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan over a land dispute in village Habib Jakhro near Gharhi Yasin of district Shikarpur. The deceased were identified as Irshad Ali Manghrani and Shaman Khakhrani. The police shifted the bodies to Gharhi Yaseen Taluka Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
SUKKUR: A woman with his two sons was killed in a road accident at Golarchi on Sunday. Reports said woman, identified...
SUKKUR: PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah said we, as a nation, have become slaves of the IMF after the federal...
ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jaffaria and its affiliated bodies observed the Martyrs Day on the call of the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore, has hailed Punjab Healthcare Commission’s order to private...
MANSEHRA: The traders from Torghar and people from different walks of life on Sunday blocked the Darband-Thakot Road...
LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar...
Comments