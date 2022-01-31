Three people, including Pesh-Imam, killed over land dispute

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan in Shikarpur on Sunday over a land dispute. Reports said three people were killed and some got injured in a clash between two groups of Manghrani clan over a land dispute in village Habib Jakhro near Gharhi Yasin of district Shikarpur. The deceased were identified as Irshad Ali Manghrani and Shaman Khakhrani. The police shifted the bodies to Gharhi Yaseen Taluka Hospital for medico-legal formalities.