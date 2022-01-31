Court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA

By Imdad Soomro

KARACHI: A local court of District Sanghar has issued arrest warrants for PTI MPA Dewan Sachanand in a case of monetary dispute and a matter pertaining to a bounced cheque. The court ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest MPA Sachanand and present him before the court on the next date of hearing, directing the speaker Sindh Assembly to stop the salary and all privileges of MPA Sachanand.

The MPA had some six years old dispute with local trader Seth Ayub Rajput, who had filed two cases of criminal and civil nature on the same issue. Earlier in January 2019, a civil court of District Sanghar had sentenced Dewan Sachanand to three years in prison in the same case after he was proven guilty.

According to the case, MPA Sachanand had issued a cheque of Rs10 million to local trader Seth Ayub Rajput, which bounced owing to insufficient funds. Rajput had filed two cases. one of the criminal nature and other of civil nature in the court against Sachanand.

The PTI MPA was then arrested from the court premises following the court order, sent to jail and after three days, he was granted bail by the sessions court. Sachanand was elected member of the Sindh Assembly on a reserved minority seat on the PTI ticket.

Talking to The News, Dewan Sachanand said he belonged to a known respectable business family and will resolve the issue. He added that this is purely a business dispute and he will pay the amount to the complainant. MPA Sachanand said he had challenged the court order in the sessions court Sanghar.