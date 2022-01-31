Kech tragedy calls for broadening review of threat

A very strong message needs to be conveyed to Iranian authorities after the Kech incident. -File photo.

The unprecedented attack on our soldiers in Kech district of Balochistan which left 13 martyred has highlighted once again the seriousness of addressing the broader picture of terrorism and its regional dynamics.

We are approaching the problem only through a limited prism–kinetic aspect of the challenge. The government still believes the terrorists are "Naraz Balochs" and talks should be held with them. And it has dedicated SAPM to hold talks with so-called "Naraz Balochs". But those who wanted to or were open to dialogue have already availed that opportunity.

Those who are now left are your enemies and must be dealt with accordingly. This is both wishful and naive thinking on the part of our leadership that the terrorists and their sponsors can be enticed or coerced into a dialogue. It is terrorism that has become an industry for them.

The soft pedal of dialogue also sends a weak message to those who stood with the State. If we continue to harp dialogue option, we confuse people and they will always look behind their shoulders, i.e, if terrorists will be rehabilitated one day, instead of standing with Pakistan.



Who should we talk to? And why tread down the beaten path other than to go all-out against them and decimate them, defeat them? The govt when it says seeks dialogue, it also fails to understand the mindset of those who have capital to invest. We talk about a shift to geoeconomics from geopolitics, but do not look serious enough as yet to lay the foundations and the required environment for the former. Investors do not want to invest in a country that is seen as not tough on terrorists. They will not take you seriously, either.

Then the terrorists have regional hideouts. Afghanistan is a known safe haven. The UAE has arrested one important figure and extradited him. But there are more terrorists associated with BRAS (Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar–conglomerate of militant outfits) in the UAE. They must be hunted down and extradited. There are many in Iran as well enjoying safe havens particularly protected and sustained by Indian assets. A very strong message needs to be conveyed to Iranian authorities. It is surprising the government has no one dispatched as yet to Tehran.

Since Pakistan is a regional power, it cannot be seen as being weak. The problem may be beyond Iran. The Pak-Iran border will be fenced too as emphasised by Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa during his visit to Ketch district. It's time to bring that Jadhav-Indian terrorism issue to limelight again. Indian RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan running a network from Chabahar Port.

Those who are not able to control their territory and exercise their writ are seen as weak by the great powers too. We want to tango with President Putin of Russia and President Xi of China, but they would see us as less strong if we were not able to exercise control over Balochistan.

Yes, giving our troops armoured vehicles for better protection and swift air support such as using attack helis is the govt's job. While without the operationalisation and deployment of armed drones and MRAP, operations in that terrain would be terribly challenging for our frontline soldiers.

The govt needs to construct forts for troops along the Iranian border as well, which is the need of the hour. Zarb-e-Azb was a great example which the world acknowledged. Maybe we need a repeat of it since we are finally being accepted and acknowledged as a regional power by the great powers.

The single message the govt should be sending out post-Ketch incident is this: We will fight these elements and defeat them wherever they are. In other words, the only option we have is a war of attrition whereby these enemies of the State are decimated. Or else, forget about “geoeconomics”, as it will be a pipe dream. Is the government ready?

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a politician from Balochistan and an ex-adviser to the Balochistan government on media and strategic communication. He remained associated with BBC World Service. He is also Chairman of the Institute of New Horizons (INH) & Balochistan. He tweets @Jan_Achakzai