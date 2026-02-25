Prince Harry and Meghan unlikely to meet royals in Jordan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to meet the royals during their trip to Jordan, said a report as the US-based royal couple arrived on a two-day international tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived on Wednesday morning, marking the start of a 48-hour humanitarian mission.

Harry and Meghan began their visit at the World Health Organisation's headquarters in Amman, where they were welcomed by WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The trip centres on humanitarian assistance, mental health provision, and aid for communities uprooted by conflict.

Their itinerary includes encounters with medical evacuees who have been transported out of Gaza for treatment.

The couple will also stop at World Central Kitchen's regional base of operations, the organisation responsible for coordinating food deliveries and humanitarian supplies into the besieged territory.

It's to mention here that Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his wife Princess Rajwa's wedding was attended by Harry's elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in 2023.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in a meeting with Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

The Jordanian royal couple visited the UK and met William and Kate at Windsor Castle in October 2025.