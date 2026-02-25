Prince William hits the roof with the Andrew saga bleeding into Earthshot

Prince William has seemingly ‘hit the roof’ over talk about one of Earthshot’s founding partners being exposed for sharing emails about “loving” the torture videos with Epstein.

The entire thing has gone as far as to flow the water over his head, as revealed by a well placed source that just spoke to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, William’s ‘absolutely’ hit the roof over this as has been said. In his eyes to have his beloved charity “mentioned in the same breath as Epstein” is sickening to say the least.

While the source did make sure to clarify that “there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing on his part,” but being next in line to the British throne makes him well aware that “the optics are brutal” and what makes it even worse is that its comes at a time when the monarchy already feels like it’s “under siege.”

Plus to make matters even worse Andrew’s mess ‘refuses to die down’ and every new revelation just ‘drags’ the whole institution “back into the mud,” in the eyes of the heir.

This is precisely why he’s been so strict with the way Andrew is handled by King Charles because he has been clear. “It will be his monarchy, and it will be run differently,” the source quotes his thought process as being.

Furthermore “he’s not interested in preserving old loyalties at the expense of public trust. He believes the survival of the Crown depends on visible accountability.”

For him and Kate both the belief is true that it should already be “out with the old and in with the new.” Effectively a, ‘streamlined monarchy’ with no ‘grey’ areas. As well as no unofficial roles. To make this possible the source concluded by revealing “they are working tirelessly to restore the reputation of the monarchy.”