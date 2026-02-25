HBO gives major update about 'Industry' season five and show's end
HBO has shared a major update on 'Industry' season five and when the show will end amid season four's run
HBO has released a bittersweet update for Industry fans.
Industry has been renewed for a fifth yet final season.
Series creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay shared a statement over the update, saying, "We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO."
They continued, "For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party," they explained.
They went on to thank everyone associated with the making of the show, saying, "We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances."
Francesca Orsi, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, also shared a statement about the show’s final season, saying, "Under Mickey and Konrad’s ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week. It is gratifying that viewers and critics have recognized season four as bigger and more thrilling than ever, buoyed by career defining performances from our magnificent cast."
Industry season four premiered in January and follows Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) finally where they wanted to be, but still making questionable choices.
