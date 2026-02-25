'It would become a circus' : Inside Jane's turmoil for 'little sister' Fergie whose hidden from the world

With everything that’s been going on, pertaining to Sarah Ferguson and the media attention she’s brought onto herself by way of her association to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the turmoil, and anguish of her older sister Jane has been brought to the forefront by a friend.

According to this pal, Fergie's chances at a ‘haven’ thanks to her older sister (who resides in Australia), are also adding to the family's woes. Especially since when the drama really unfolded she had rushed to check into a $25k-a-day wellness clinic in Switzerland.

The drama in question is her email exchanges that were released by the Department of Justice and exposed her money woes and her desperate bids to work for the pedophile as a “house assistant”

Also with her daughters having hidden away to tend to their own family’s image, its said that while Jane “would love nothing more than to offer a haven to Sarah here in Australia,” they both know that “it would become a circus with photographers and the world’s press on Jane’s doorstep.”

All in all this is precisely the reason for her turmoil because according to the friend Jane is ‘very protective’ of Sarah. “She will always be her little sister to Jane, and they have remained close throughout their lives, despite living on opposite sides of the world.”

Plus “she rarely lets slip anything about Sarah, particularly now that everyone seems to be trying to find out her exact location, but I’m positive she’s not holed up on the Central Coast – at the moment,” she told Womans' Day.

Despite a home base not being part of the equation given her homelessness since the loss of Royal Lodge they also said, shes been “incredibly loyal” and in “constant contact” with her sister, with offerings of support and a “shoulder to cry on” whenever she’s needed it.