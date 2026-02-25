Inside Cardi B's real feelings related to Stefon Diggs split post one year of romance
Cardi B reportedly decided to leave beau Stefon Diggs because he betrayed her multiple times
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.
The pair went public in May 2025, with the Grammy winner confirming their romance on Instagram a month later.
Rumour related to the duo's split first surfaced on February 9 following which the songbird confirmed that she is not seeing her "baby daddy."
According to a new report by Us Weekly, the breakup allegedly came after issues of infidelity on Diggs’ part.
The split is said to have happened just “a few days” before the rival Seattle Seahawks took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and fans also noticed that the pair recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.
An insider claimed the relationship had been rocky for some time.
“They are always so up and down,” the source shared.
“This isn’t the first time they have broken up,” they added.
Despite the split, the rapper is reportedly not too devastated by the end of the romance.
“Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free,” the source told the outlet.
“He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better,” the insider concluded.
