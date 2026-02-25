Donnie Wahlberg responds to 'Boston Blue' backlash: 'Nobody was more disappointed than me'

Donnie Wahlberg reacts to 'Boston Blue' recasting backlash

Donnie Wahlberg is all about loyalty to the Blue Bloods franchise.

When Andrew Terraciano was replaced by Mika Amonsen as Sean in Boston Blue, fans weren’t happy.

Donnie was asked about fan backlash in a new interview with Us Weekly.

"People’s disappointment in the decision tells me they haven’t watched the show or they’re also disappointed that Blue Bloods is gone," he remarked.

"I can assure every viewer out there that nobody was more disappointed than me. Nobody cried more than me. Nobody’s heart was broken more than mine. I fought tooth and nail to save Blue Bloods. I did everything I could and now we’re on to this and I’m going to fight tooth and nail for this show the same way," he shared.

"If anyone hasn’t fully embraced the change of Sean, watch the midseason premiere. It is just my favorite episode so far. I admire Mika for taking on this challenge and I admire the way he’s handled it. I love his work. I think both versions of Sean off screen are two amazing individuals and I give them both a tremendous amount of credit for how they’ve handled this change," he added.

He went on to praise Andrew for being gracious about being replaced and even offering to help find the right person for the role.

"Andrew is a class individual. I called him before this decision was made — and spoke to him — and he was so gracious and so kind and supportive. He was willing to do whatever it took to help find the right guy," Donnie gushed.

"We even joked about him changing up his look and sneaking on to Boston Blue and playing a bad guy or doing something different. He was so gracious. I truly admire his class," he added.

He praised newcomer Mika as well for showing respect to Andrew.

"Mika has the same level of grace and class that Andrew showed. Mika has great respect for Andrew. He stepped into the role very mindfully and carefully and he took his time. He was very thoughtful about how he went about playing this character," Donnie added.