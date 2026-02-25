Iran 'set to buy' Chinese carrier-killer missiles as US forces gather in region- Photo: VCG

Iran is close to purchasing a powerful supersonic cruise missile from China capable of targeting large warships, including aircraft carriers, according to Reuters.

Officials from Iran are said to be in advanced negotiations with Beijing to buy the CM-302 cruise weapon, sources told the news agency.

Talks reportedly began about two years ago but accelerated after last June's 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

The missile, produced by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, is designed to strike and severely damage warships.

According to the manufacturer, they can travel at up to four times the speed of sound, carrying a quarter of a ton of explosives and can conduct zigzagging evasive maneuvers in the final phase of flight to confuse ships' defenses. The weapon is not believed to have been used in combat so far.

The development comes as the United States increases its military presence in the region.

American carrier strike groups are currently operating near Iran, with forces gathering in what has been described as the largest build-up of US sea and air power in the Middle East since the second Gulf War.

The military posture follows renewed pressure from Donald Trump on Tehran to comply with restrictions on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.