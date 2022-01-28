10 soldiers martyred in Kech gunbattle with terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Ten soldiers of security forces were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kech, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to details, terrorists fired at security forces check-post in Kech, Balochistan on night of January 25 and 26. During intense exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed and several others injured. While repulsing terrorists fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom.

Three terrorists have been apprehended in follow-up clearance operation, the operation is still in progress to hunt down perpetrators of the incident. "Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost is," ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said. He told media earlier this month that 248 officers and jawans of security forces were martyred in different operations during the year ending on December 31, 2021.