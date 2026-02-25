Fresh details of King Charles, Queen Camilla's US visit emerge amid Andrew investigation

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to the United States in April 28, said the Times, months after it was reported that the royal couple will take part in the country’s 250th birthday celebrations.

The Times reported that the monarch and his wife will travel to Washington DC, New York and a third, yet-to-be-announced city beginning April 28.

Citing a source, the outlet reported that the trip will begin in Washington and include a dinner with President Trump, although there will not be a press conference scheduled during The King and Queen’s visit to DC.

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump to Windsor Castle in 2025

No details about the rest of the trip have been revealed, but a palace source noted that information will “be announced at the appropriate time.”

The publication reported that “the shorter duration” of their visit is “partly out of consideration for The King’s health and stamina, rather than nervousness about reaction to the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal.”

King Charles III striped his younger brother, Andrew, of his remaining royal titles in October 2025 and evicted him form Royal Lodge in Windsor, over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was recently arrested by the UK police and released after hours of interrogation. King Charles voiced support for the authorities investigating his brother, saying, "The law must take its course."

Although Andrew has been released, he still remains under investigation for misconduct in public office.