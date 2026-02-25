Heidi Klum gushes over Diplo collab 'Red Eye' despite DJ falling asleep during video
Heidi Klum and Diplo have collaborated on new song 'Red Eye' and filmed its music video together
Heidi Klum is over the moon about making a song with Diplo, even if he fell asleep while filming it.
"He was very tired, like he literally fell asleep all over the place," Klum told Us Weekly. "We constantly had to get him up off the couch."
Diplo’s texhastion was due to his return from a trip to India.
"He really is so busy. If you follow him, like he is everywhere in the world," Klum said. "When you ask, ‘Where is Heidi Klum?’ most of the time, either in L.A. or in New York. He is a full-on globetrotter. He’s always in the wrong time zone and so, I had one of those days with him where, literally, it was amazing when his eyes were open. [He was] still jet-lagged."
Despite the duo maing a steaming music video for their song Red Eye, the Lean On hitmaker, 47, was very respectful towards the model, 52.
"He’s definitely not flirting with me," Klum said. "He’s never flirted with me in his life, and he’s very respectful."
"I’m just very grateful that I get to have these pinch-me moments in my life," the model gushed.
"Doing another song with Diplo, like I was so lucky to do one with Tiësto, with Snoop Dogg, and each and every one of them are pinch-me moments where I have no business being here, really, but I am, and it’s so much fun," she gushed.
Heidi collaborated with Snoop Dogg on Chai Tea and with Tiesto on Sunglasses at Night.
