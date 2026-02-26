Bill Gates calls ties to Jeffrey Epstein 'huge mistake,' reveals past 'affairs'

Bill Gates says he regrets association with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates has taken "responsibility for his actions" and lifted the lid over his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent meeting with his staff from his charitable foundation unveiled his past infidelity and also addressed his relationship to the late, disgraced financier.

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” Gates admitted in a conversation with the Bill Gates Foundation employees on February 24, via Wall Street Journal.

“To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," Gates clarified as his names was present in files released by the United States Department of Justice pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein.

During the conversation with his staff, Gates also confessed to being unfaithful to his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, during their 27-year marriage, revealing he had affairs with two russian women.

“I did have affairs,” Gates revealed. “One with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”

The organization also released a statement that read, "Bill answered questions submitted by foundation staff on a range of issues, including the release of the Epstein files, the foundation's work in AI, and the future of global health."

“Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions.”

This came months after his ex-wife, Malinda, spilled about the unfaithfulness of Gates during their 27-year marriage in her memoir.

“He wasn’t always faithful to me," she wrote in her book, The Next Day.