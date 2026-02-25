Savannah Guthrie's fans receive disappointing news

"Savannah is devastated – and fearing the worst"

The insiders have claimed that the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy has completely reset the priorities of the US TV host.

Speaking to the Radar Online, the insiders also warned that Savannah is completely shattered and she 'May Never Bounce Back', adding that Nancy’s abduction could derail her future on 'Today.'

The source close to Savannah says, "No matter how this ends, Savannah has been completely shaken.

"Having her mother wrenched away from her like this has thrown her for a loop in a way friends have never seen before."

Savannah’s only focus is ‘protecting her family’, the spy said and added "Returning to Today is absolutely the last thing on her mind."

The insiders further said the idea that the kidnapper may be someone close to the family, is particularly wrenching to the TV host.

Another source said, "Whoever this possible abductor is, they knew where those cameras were pointing. They were able to smash the cameras before their motion was visible in the recordings or streams. That takes a chilling level of intel."

The fresh claims came a day after Savannah said Tuesday her family is now offering up to $1 million for a tip leading to the recovery of her mother, who was kidnapped 24 days ago.

Fighting back tears in a post on Instagram, Guthrie said she and her sister and brother now accept their mother may be dead.

"We know that she may be lost," Guthrie said. "She may already be gone."

But the family needs closure, she added.

"We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to one million dollars for any information that leads us to her recovery," Guthrie said.

"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," Guthrie said. "Somebody knows."

The source confided, "Savannah is devastated – and fearing the worst. She's trying to be strong, but this has shattered her. She's questioning everything – her career, her public life and whether staying in the spotlight is worth the risk to her family's safety."