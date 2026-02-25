Photo: Ryan Coogler shares thoughts about building community of actors amid 'Sinners' success

Ryan Coogler has opened up about the personal meaning behind the success of Sinners.

During a recent conversation with Deadline, the filmmaker was asked what the moment feels like after Black Panther made history as the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture and Sinners went on to score 16 Oscar nominations.

Coogler responded by sharing how grateful he feels for the career he has built.

“What this particular moment for Sinners feels like for me is, I feel very blessed and fortunate to have had the opportunity to find a career that I’m passionate about that always feels exciting,” he said.

The director went on to reflect on the relationships he has formed with fellow actors throughout his journey.

“And that brings me into the lives of very unique and interesting people that I feel like I’ve always known. Even though I’ve maybe met them recently along my journey. With these three, I met Wunmi most recently, but when I close my eyes it’s like I always knew Wunmi somehow.”

“Even though we met a couple of years ago. But it feels strange to say. Watching my community expand and seeing her kid playing with my kids feels surreal. I think of her as family. It’s the same with Mike, it’s the same with Delroy. Delroy is my neighbor,” he continued, explaining how those bonds have become deeply personal beyond work.

He concluded, “So, I’m looking forward to when we get past this phase and I just catch him at the post office or something. We could go chop it up. I feel very blessed, awards aside, which is a symbol of a film connecting with people, but just the actual life, the actual career and experience, that has been the ultimate gift.”