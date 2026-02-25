Four people killed in stabbing rampage at Washington home

At least four people have died after a stabbing at a home in Key Peninsula early on Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office were first alerted at 8:47am to a report of a man violating a no-contact order at the property. Officials later said the order had not yet been formally served to the suspect, according to NBC News.

While deputies were on their way to deliver the order, witnesses reported a man stabbing people outside the home. Only one deputy arrived at the scene when gunshots were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

Three people were found dead at the scene, while another victim was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.

A 32-year-old male suspect was also killed after being shot by a deputy, said Officer Shelbie Boyd of the Tacoma Police Department. Authorities are still working to formally identify those who died.

Officials said it is not yet clear what relationship, if any, the victims had with the suspect. A team of investigators is now leading the case.