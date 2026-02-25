Jack Hughes's proximity to Trump angers Tate McRae fans

Olympic champion US men’s hockey team players met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Trump late introduced the members of the team during his State of the Union address as proof that the country under his leadership is “winning so much.”

While thousands of rejoiced in the team's victory against Canada, Jack Hughes proximity to the president in the Oval Office didn't sit well with some Canadians, especially fans of his rumored girlfriend, Tate McRae.

The player was trolled on social media, with Tate's fans calling on her to dump her American boyfriend as they suspected he was a Trump supporter. President Trump is not admired by many Canadian due to his belligerent stance and statements about making the Canada the 51st state of the US.

A photo showed Jack Hughes standing next to Trump, with his hand near Trump's shoulder.

Commenting on the photo, An American user wrote on X, "Leaning into Trump on his chair, definitely woke and not MAGA lol literally never seen Jack Hughes happier in my life. He’s cheesing harder than when he was on a date with international pop star Tate Mcrae."





The Team USA men's hockey team won their first gold medal after Jack Hughes scored an overtime goal, sealing a spectacular victory against Canada.

As news of the win spread, thousands took to social media to praise Hughes for his outstanding performance. Amidst the accolades, his rumored girlfriend, Canadian singer Tate McRae, became a topic of discussion online.

When some MAGA supporters celebrated the win and it was revealed that Team USA received a congratulatory phone call from President Trump, Canadian social media users urged Tate McRae to "dump" Jack.

After the game, Hughes was praised for expressing patriotic sentiments, saying things like "This is all about our country right now! I love the USA" and "I'm so proud to be American today."

While President Trump supporter also showered praises on Hughes for clinching the top honor in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. the player is not known as a Trump supporter.

Hughes has a history of supporting progressive causes within the NHL, particularly Pride initiatives, a cause Trump and his supporters don't endorse.