Princess Beatrice told an acquaintance that she ‘likes’ Jeffrey Epstein: Grim verdict drops

The name of Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has also found its way to the Epstein Files, that too in a ‘grim’ way as believed by royal expert Afua Acheampong Hagan.

For those unversed, this mention comes from back in 2016 and reveals the princess once revealed to an acquaintance, that she ‘likes’ the convicted child sex offender and pedophile.

In response to this Ms Afua has even spoken out and dubbed the entire thing ‘weird’ as well as ‘gross’ because in her point of view “it's so difficult, because at this point she knows he is a convicted a sex offender right, that's grim to me.”

However she did admit there is a chance that the pedophile was ‘lovely’, ‘pleasant’ even to the princess. Maybe even “very generous” and “fun to be around.” But as she puts it “two things can be true at the same time, you can be charming but you can also be a paedophile.”

As for where Andrew’s emotions are at, now that talk of his alleged misconduct in sharing government files with Epstein have come out, (and his status as a prince long been stripped) “Andrew is having difficulty acknowledging reality and it was increasingly causing concern at the Palace,” its said.

“[He] envisaged a grand affair in St George's Chapel in Windsor, televised to a grieving nation, but his plans have been put in the shredder,” the source also said according to the Daily Record.