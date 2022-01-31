Changing the topic

In the prime minister’s live Q&A session on January 23, the most important question he was asked was regarding inflation and how he aimed to facilitate the people. Imran Khan, instead of answering these questions, turned his guns on the opposition parties which, according to him, have been misguiding the nation. His anti-opposition diatribe seemed to be nothing more than a frustrated attempt to hide his dismal performance during these past few years.

When he assumed power, he claimed to have a team of economic wizards who would fix the economy, but all he has done is blame the past governments. This is no solution. The prime minister should seriously focus on remedying the people’s problems. He must also abandon his threats and intimidation as they can only create political polarisation, which may be disastrous for the country.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat