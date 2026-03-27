Love Island drama: Ciaran Davies, Samie Elishi's breakup turns messy as both share their own 'truths'

The shocking breakup of Love Island All Stars winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies just three days after leaving the villa is spiraling out of control after the exes recently shared their own sides.

The exes are officially locking horns over the "truth" behind the split as Ciaran, 23, made explosive claims against her in a podcast appearance on Thursday, sparking a heated response from Samie, 26, shortly after.

Samie hits back at Ciaran

“Honestly, normally I’m so quiet on this s***, but being quiet don’t help ya and talking don’t help ya," she said in a video shared via Snapchat in response to a fan, who asked for her comment on Ciaran's claims about her and another former Islander Tyrique Hyde.

She continued, “And I’m just gonna say, a lot of that is b******* what’s being said. There’s three sides to every story, you’ve got one side, the second side and then the truth baby."

“When people say s*** that categorically did NOT come out of your mouth, if you’re gonna tell the truth, tell it. Now leave me alone, I can’t be arsed to talk about it,” she concluded.

Samie then hinted at her own possible sit-down as she reposted somebody’s comment that read, “I think you should get on the pod and say your side because why are you always getting dragged tf.”

“Good idea,” the reality star penned.

Ciaran's statement

In the meantime, most Love Island fans are already siding with Ciaran who recalled seeing their relationship become "one-sided" as the "messages started to get very very distant" after a dinner and meeting the families.

”From leaving the villa I went straight back to South Wales… Samie went straight to London," Ciaran said on the Not My Bagg podcast as he reflected on the events that unfolded after they won All Stars last month.

“We were talking everyday, we would be on Facetime every night the communication was great – we set plans for meeting up with each other a week later.”

The rugby player then explained he had come down to London to meet up with his co-stars, take Samie out for dinner and meet her family.

"I knew she was busy, she was going to New York. Then the messages started to get very very distant. I felt the energy wasn't being matched," he recalled, adding that she called him just two days into her New York brand trip and that was the end of their relationship.

Tyrique enters the scenario

Ciaran insisted that the split did not come from his side, and also addressed public speculation about romance blossoming between Samie and Essex-born semi-professional footballer Tyrique.

“During the time before New York when we were seeing each other he sent flowers to her house and I found out maybe a day or two days ago. How he got the address I’ll never know. No I’m just getting made to look a fool," Ciaran added.

“I’ve also come to find out that he unfollowed me the day before we split and the day after he did that post about Samie. It’s mad how much you find out after,” he concluded.

Insiders have told Daily Mail that Samie may have been in touch with Tyrique long before she decided to try her luck again on the All Stars version of the show and that she got detached from Ciaran almost immediately after winning the show and the massive cash prize.

Samie, who is from Islington in north London, worked as a senior estate agent coordinator prior to the show while Ciaran came from the rural town of Pencoed in South Wales. The cultural differences between them could be one strong factor, even though they appeared aligned in both ambition and affection during the show.

"Samie and Ciaran came out of Love Island and went to visit Wales almost instantly. When they got there, Samie decided Ciaran wasn’t for her as he came from a small town. She realised their lives were too different," the source said.

Meanwhile, Tyrique, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was already a part of Samie’s social circle and matched her lifestyle. "She came back from Wales, and went on a date with Tyrique," the insider said.

"The pair have been spending a lot of time together. They have even booked a trip in a few weeks’ time to see if they get on well," the source added of Tyrique and Samie.

Fans take sides

Fans have already passed their verdict in the comment section of the episode featuring Ciaran.

"Ciaran is just such a genuine guy! Felt it for him," one fan wrote, while another noted that he seemed genuinely upset. "It's clear to see he thought it was genuine," the comment read further.

"I’m glad he spilled the tea. Because they were both receiving hate for breaking up so soon when it was rlly samie that did him dirty," said someone.

"NO PR Answers!!! Well done Ciaran," wrote another while a fourth user threw shade at Samie and Tyrique.

The criticism towards Tyrique didn't end there as one more person commented, "Tyrique is as snakey as samie. He said he doesn't owe ciaran anything as they are not mates, like dude at least considerate other people feelings," with another saying "Tyrique and Samie are both awful. They deserve each other…"

"Samie needs to return her half of the winners money! Ciaran seems genuine and is more than entitled to keep his half," another suggested.