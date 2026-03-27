BTS recalls feeling like ‘criminals’ during the height of their work stress: 'I feel guilt'

BTS recalls feeling like ‘criminals’ in the height of work stress

The members of BTS just dropped their Netflix documentary titled BTS: The Return and it marks their official group comeback since their military enlistments, and for this all the group members got honest, vocal and candid about their experiences with the pressures that fame ignites.

RM, the group’s leader was the first to weigh in when it came time to and pulled the curtain back on what their day-to-day looks like amid work commitments.

He said, “I started making music because there was something I wanted to say to the world, but being in the K-pop system means there’s constant output, so we gotta keep moving.”

Due to this he claims, “I lost my sense of who we are as a team. And if I express that we need a break, it almost feels like to even admit that, I feel guilt, like I’m committing a crime.”

Jung Kook chimed in next and compared the work he does with his team to a ‘factory’ setting and left no holds barred when he shared, “What does kind of stress me out a little bit is that I just want to have fun making music, but I feel like we’re kind of operating like a factory.”

Jin also corroborated both their claims when it was his moment and admitted there was “a lot of suffering” they had to endure throughout the creative process when their music was still in its infancy, however, made it clear that that’s not the case any longer because “now, if a song doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, and we just move on. We don’t feel the same desperation that we used to. At the end of the day, we never know if it will be a hit.”

While the documentary provides fans with a better view into the boys’ experiences, it also comes ahead of their new album Arirang that is set to hit soon.

Track List:

The track list for the album includes a total of 14 songs and they are as follows;

Body to Body

Hooligan

Aliens

FYA

2.0.

No. 29

SWIM (Lead Single)

Merry Go Round

NORMAL

Like Animals

they don’t know ’bout us

One More Night

Please

Into the Sun

A preview is also available in the form of a visual prologue on the YouTube video, and According to the caption of the video, “his video was inspired by the story of seven young Koreans as documented in The Washington Post on May 8, 1896 (“Seven Koreans at Howard”), some of whom captured the first known audio recordings of Koreans in Washington, D.C., on July 24 of that same year.”

“As a modern reimagining, this work draws upon the profound cultural significance of these historical records, which preserve the authentic voices of young Korean men and the first-ever recording of “Arirang.” This production may deviate from actual historical events and does not serve as a formal evaluation or interpretation of any historical event or person.”