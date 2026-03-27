Cher in panic mode over son's shocking downfall

Cher is said to be facing renewed concern for her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Elijah was taken into custody in New Hampshire after multiple arrests within a short span of time.

Reports revealed that the incidents included allegations of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and burglary-related charges.

Furthermore, Allman reportedly behaved erratically while on school ground, prompting authorities to intervene. Meanwhile, one incident involved a break-in at a private residence.

While these claims have not been independently verified, the strings of accusations gave sparked concern among mental health professionals with experts suggesting that Cher's son need to be in close monitoring.

Now, sources claim that Cher has long been concerned about her son and may consider stepping in to assist him during difficult period.

"She has, for a very long time, wanted to take Elijah back under her wing. This might be her opportunity," an insider told Radar Online.

However, mental health professional Dr. Gilda Carle, author of Real Men Don't Go Woke told Radar Online that Elijah Blue Allman "sounds very much like a man at the end of his rope," before adding, "dangerously so."