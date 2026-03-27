Scientists discover alien-like systems shaping habitable planets

Scientists have discovered natural space weather stations that exist around distant stars because these stations can determine the habitability of nearby planets.

The research results which Luke Bouma from the Carnegie Institution for Science presented at the American Astronomical Society meeting shows that the plasma structures which exist around young stars can be used to research stellar activity and its effects on nearby planets.

What did scientists find around these stars?

Scientists need to study how stars affect their planets because this research will help them find planets that can support life. Astronomers find it easy to observe starlight, but they face challenges when trying to measure stellar particles, which include solar winds and magnetic storms, because these particles spread across great distances.

Bouma and his collaborator Moira Jardine explored a class of small, cool stars called M dwarf stars. These stars usually possess Earth-sized planets as their typical members, but their powerful radiation and constant flares create dangerous conditions which make survival impossible for most life forms.

The researchers discovered that unexpected brightness declines in specific young stars occur because plasma clouds become confined within their magnetic fields. The clouds create a toroidal structure which surrounds the star.

The plasma rings function as automatic detection systems which show the movement patterns and physical properties of substances that exist close to the star.

Scientists use these tools to monitor magnetic phenomena and particle movements and all other elements which create conditions on planets.

Bouma estimates that about 10% of young M-dwarf stars possess these plasma structures, which scientists can use to investigate stellar space weather without the need for direct measurements.

Space weather serves as a primary factor which determines whether planets possess the ability to sustain life. Strong radiation and particle storms can strip away atmospheres or make conditions too harsh for life to survive.