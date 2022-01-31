Call to reduce COVID-19 PCR test fee

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has hailed Punjab Healthcare Commission’s (PHC) order to private hospitals, laboratories and collection centres to reduce COVID19 PCR test fee from Rs6,500 to Rs4,800.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Pakistan Medical Association Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami, Dr Shahid Shaukat Malik, Dr Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmad Naeem, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Riaz Zulqernain Aslam, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Talha Sherwani, Dr Salman Kazmi and Dr Ammar Anwar said that the price of COVID PCR test was still very high and out of the reach of common citizens.

They demanded the government provide PCR test facility for COVID free-of-cost. “If free of cost COVID PCR test is not possible, then its price should be further brought down to fix at Rs2,000 per test,” they added. Dolphin, PRU weekly performance: Weekly performance report of Dolphin and Police Response Unit (PRU) was issued here on Sunday.

Around 56 accused involved in serious incidents were arrested and immediate response was given to all 1,465 calls received on helpline 15. During the stop and search, more than 28,000 motorcycles, nine vehicles and 29,494 persons were checked.

Around 62 motorcycles and nine other vehicles were impounded at police stations while legal action was taken against 216 persons. Around 19 accused involved in doing wheelie, four involved in kite-flying and three accused involved in firing were arrested. During the patrol, 41 habitual and court criminals were also arrested.