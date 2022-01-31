 
Huawei takes Sweden to court

By AFP
January 31, 2022

Stockholm: Huawei said on Sunday it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products. "The Swedish authorities’ decision to discriminate against Huawei and exclude it from the 5G rollout has significantly harmed Huawei’s investment in Sweden, in breach of Sweden’s international obligations," the Chinese company said in a statement.

