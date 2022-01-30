Glowing tributes paid to noted Pashto writer

PESHAWAR: Poets and writers paid rich tributes to renowned Pashto research scholar, critic and linguist Mushtaq Majrooh at an event held at Government College Peshawar.

The event was arranged under the auspices of a literary organization ‘ Sahu Leekunko Adabi Maraka’.

Prof Dr Yar Mohammad Maghmoom Khattak was the chief guest while Prof Dr Tajuddin Tajwar chaired the event.

Literati, intellectuals and fans of the late writer from across the province attended the event.

Mushtaq Majrooh died of Covid-19 last year at the age of 65 in Peshawar.

Dr Yar Mohammad said that the death of Mushtaq Majrooh had created a vacuum, which cannot be filled for a long time.

He said the writer had contributed to radio, TV and newspapers and literary magazines and had written over two dozen books and 50 research papers on different aspects of Pashto language and literature.

Speakers while shedding light on various aspects of the late scholar said that Mushtaq Majrooh was a true follower of his mentor Qalandar Momand. They said that he had enriched Pashto language and literature and few of his publications were being taught at college and university level in Afghanistan, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Majrooh was a versatile writer having mastery over Urdu, Persian and Arabic and therefore had groomed many budding poets, critics and research scholars.

His contributions to almost every literary genre of Pashto was both huge and substantive and should be preserved and propagated, the speakers suggested.

Zalan Momand, secretary general of Sahu Leekunkio Adabi Maraka thanked the participants and pledged that literary works of Mushtaq Majrooh would be published.

Prof Zubair Hasart, Prof Faizul Wahab, Prof Mohib Wazir and Fazal Momand also spoke at the event. Poets also presented poetic tribute to the late scholar.