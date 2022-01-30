Wasa starts desilting operation in City

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started clearing of all big and small drains in the provincial capital. The directions were passed by Wasa’s Deputy managing Director (DMD) Ghafran Ahmed while chairing a meeting held at Wasa office here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Wasa’s directors Sohail Sindhu, Abid Raza Syed, Shazal Waqar, Adeel Sharif, Hafiz Raheel, Xen Shams Ayub, Rameez Armghan Ahmed and other officers.

DMD (Operations) Ghafran Ahmed said that Wasa has adopted a pro-active approach towards the monsoon season and it has started clearing of all big and small drains in the city.

He directed all the directors to ensure cleaning the drains in their areas and submit the report. DMD Wasa further said that instructions have also been issued to expedite the process of desalination of sewerage lines. Ghafran Ahmed further instructed his field formations that waste taken out from drains and sewerage lines should be disposed of immediately.

All directors should conduct a thorough survey of their areas and inspect the manhole cover and sewerage line cleaning arrangements themselves, he maintained.

Passenger trains delayed for many hours: The arrival of several passenger trains coming from various parts of the country was delayed for many hours on Saturday.

According to details, Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was 5 hours late. Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours late. The Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours late. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was 3 hours late.

The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours late. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours and 20 minutes. The Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours.

The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was one hour late. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was one hour late. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad was delayed by two hours and 40 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by two hours and 40 minutes. Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad delayed by one hour 40 minutes. The Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad had been delayed by one hour.