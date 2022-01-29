Dubai Expo: Display of KP tourism, investment potential ends with much fanfare

PESHAWAR: The exhibition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism and investment potential concluded with much fanfare at the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo, said a communique received here on Friday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was the chief guest while Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Afzaal Mahmood was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

Prominent representatives of the Pakistan Business Council, members of the Pakhtun Business Community, start-ups and representatives from different walks of life also attended the event, said a communique received here.

An overview of the activities performed by various departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during the month-long exhibition was presented to the speaker.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud Butt briefed the participants about the investment promotion activities held through-out the month.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Kamran Afridi highlighted the cultural and tourism activities performed at Dubai Expo. He also briefed the participants on the MoUs signed with various business partners for promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official told the audience that besides projects in hospitality and tourism, a new concept of integrated tourism was also introduced and the investors showed so much keenness to invest in the ITZs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah acknowledged the efforts of the team from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who delivered on the vision of leadership in making the Dubai Expo 2020 a real success. He reiterated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to follow up the business and investment leads at Dubai Expo 2020.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood appreciated the efforts of the KP team, whose initiatives made the expo a huge success. He reaffirmed his resolve to provide all possible support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s team for taking forward the initiatives of the Dubai Expo 2020 and materializing the leads into fruitful investment.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afridi, appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team and said that the performance displayed by all the members was professional, who achieved much more than the expectations.

The NA Speaker, Asad Qaisar, lauded the wonderful display of Pakistan’s tourism, business potential and cultural image at the Dubai Expo. He stressed the need for follow up of commitments made and MoUs signed at the mega exhibition.