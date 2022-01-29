MoU signed for research, innovation

Islamabad : National University of Sciences and Technologies (NUST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Askari Bank to jointly set-up a Centre of Excellence for research & innovation – Digital Innovation Lab at NUST, says a press release.

The MoU was signed by Khurshid Zafar, chief operating officer, Askari Bank and Maria Faheem Qadri, director University Advancement, NUST in the presence of Atif R. Bokhari, president & CEO, Askari Bank, Engr. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, rector NUST and senior executives from both the organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif R. Bokhari said, “The Digital Innovation Lab will serve as a research & innovation center for Askari Bank’s digital initiatives and assist in modernizing the bank’s Digital infrastructure. The collaboration will also open the channel for knowledge sharing, capacity building and promote a learning environment for the benefit of NUST students and AKBL staff to create and foster a future-ready workforce. Further, AKBL may provide internship and employment opportunities to the students of NUST.”