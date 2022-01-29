Police arrest four outlaws

Islamabad : Islamabad Industrial area and Sabzi Mandi police have arrested four gangsters involved in looting people on gun point, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, crackdown against criminals is on full swing. The spokesman said that, Industrial area police on 8 January, 2022 received a call that two gunmen looted a coffee shop in fled away on bike.

On receiving this call, SP Industrial Area Saud Khan directed concerned police station to immediately register the case and arrest the accused. Following these directions, a case No 46/22 u/s 392 PPC was registered and investigation was started.

The police team headed by SHO Industrial Area Adeel Shoukat and other official traced and arrested two accused identified as Suneel Zulfiqar and Solmen Masih by using latest technology. Weapons, looted cash worth Rs. 704000, lockers, important documents and motorbike used in crime were also recovered.