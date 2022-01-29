PAT delegation meets JI leadership

Islamabad: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) has offered Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to contest local bodies’ elections in Rawalpindi district jointly.

The spokesman of JI Rawalpindi district Malik Azam in a statement said a delegation led by PAT Rawalpindi President Azhar Mahmood Awan visited JI district office at Al-Ikram building on Friday.

The PAT leader proposed JI Rawalpindi district ameer Syed Arif Shirazi that two parties should field joint panels or groups for the local bodies’ elections. The JI leader said the proposal would be taken up at Shoora's next meeting. The two sides also decided to continue meetings in future also.