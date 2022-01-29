Sindh CM visits residences of deceased MQM-P activist, injured MPA

KARACHI: To defuse the situation arising in the wake of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's protest at the CM House, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the residence of the deceased activist of MQM-P late on Thursday night to offer condolences to his family members.

In addition, he also visited MQM’s MPA Sadaqat Hussain, who was manhandled by policemen outside the CM House, to inquire about his health. The CM was accompanied by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi’s Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi.

First, he met the family members of MQM activist, Aslam Khan and offered his condolence. Shah offered the family to initiate a high-level inquiry. The brother of Aslam Khan thanked the CM for visiting him and added that he would discuss the matter with the family.

Later, the CM also drove to the residence of MQM MPA Sadaqat Hussain in Orangi Town and met with his father and inquired about his health and prayed for his early recovery. “You are my brother, I have a lot of respect for you and grieved over the incident that happened at CM House,” the CM said.

Shah said that the PSL teams were about to set off for the stadium from the hotel when they had staged the sit-in at the CM House. “The timing was critical because the MQM friends decided on their own to change the route of their protest which triggered the situation,” he said and added such incidents should not have happened.

The CM told the MQM MPA that he had constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the matter so that action could be taken accordingly. Meanwhile, the Sindh CM announced financial assistance for families of 12 fishermen who drowned when their boats capsized near Keti Bandar.

Three boats with 46 fishermen onboard capsized on January 22, after being lashed by gusty winds near Keti Bunder. The district administration with the assistance of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency had rescued 34 fishermen. The chief minister announced Rs100,000 assistance for each fisherman who had died in the incident and directed the relief commissioner to support the affected families.