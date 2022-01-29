MWM protests against killings of Muslims

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Karachi on Friday organised a protest against the killing of innocent people in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Yemen.

Addressing the protest held outside the Jama Masjid Noor-e-Eman in Nazimabad, MWM leaders, including Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Allama Sadiq Jafferi and Allama Ali Anwer, said the issue was regional but it was a severe violation of humanitarian, ethical, legal and constitutional norms.

They said the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Yemen were fighting the battle for Islamic dignity and preservation and there was a need to unite the Muslim community. The United States and its allies had failed to conceal imperialistic conspiracies in both regions because of organised retaliation of oppressed nations and movements.

The Kashmir valley was burning and Indian forces were trampling all citizens’ rights, and settlement of the issue was stipulated with the citizens’ rights of the Kashmiri nation, they said. They also said it was the prime responsibility of international organisations and the rulers of influential states to resolve the dispute according to the resolutions of the United Nations. A large number of people attended the protest to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Yemen.