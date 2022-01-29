Valuables taken away

LAHORE:Three robbers took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs12 million from a house in Valencia Town here on Friday. Police said the dacoits entered the house and made the family hostage and took away gold ornaments worth Rs7.2 million, Rs900,000 cash, three costly wrist watches and a gun. The dacoits also took away a vehicle worth Rs35 million. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation. Police said the accused would be traced soon with the help of CCTV cameras.