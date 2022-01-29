Valuables taken away

LAHORE:Three robbers took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs12 million from a house in Valencia Town here on Friday. Police said the dacoits entered the house and made the family hostage and took away gold ornaments worth Rs7.2 million, Rs900,000 cash, three costly wrist watches and a gun. The dacoits also took away a vehicle worth Rs35 million. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation. Police said the accused would be traced soon with the help of CCTV cameras.
LAHORE:Six people died from coronavirus while 2,385 new cases were reported in the province on Friday. According to...
LAHORE:A five-day training course on Food Safety and Halal Management concluded at Department of Dairy Technology,...
LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi on Friday said that Alhamra would arrange...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies organised a seminar on ‘India: The Fake Union and...
LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art and Design’s performing arts group of students “Natak” got first...
LAHORE:A 21-member delegation of under-training police officers doing 'Post Promotion Supervisory Course' at Police...
Comments