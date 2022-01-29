‘Natak’ team wins trophy

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) College of Art and Design’s performing arts group of students “Natak” got first position along with the trophy for the best performance at inter-university performing art festival at LCWU. The Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts Director Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal has written a script "Dil hai Pakistani", on the theme of human rights, which was applauded by the audience and also got the attention of judges and critics.