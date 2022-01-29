Classes up to grade-6 to be staggered till Feb 15: minister

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that in all public and private schools of only two districts, Lahore and Rawalpindi, classes up to grade-6 will be staggered, 50 percent students attending schools each day, until February 15, 2022. In a social media post, the minister observed that class-7 to class-12 (school side) will remain on the previous schedule i.e. full attendance each day.

UET: UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar met with the newly-elected executive committee of the university’s TSA here on Friday.