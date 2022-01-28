Khalistan flag installed on Gandhi statue in anti-India protest

LONDON/WASHINGTON: Pro-Khalistan Sikhs installed the Khalistan flag on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington and burnt a copy of the Indian constitution and Indian flag in London outside the Indian High Commission.

In a daring counter move against India’s campaign to get the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) banned in the USA, Canada, UK and Germany, Khalistan Referendum activists disrupted India’s Republic Day celebrations across continents, resulting in shutdown of Indian Embassies in Washington DC, Toronto, Vancouver, London and Frankfurt.

Leading pro-Khalistan figures Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Nijjar, Paramjeet Singh Pamma and Jaswinder Multani along with hundreds of Sikh activists converged at the heavily-guarded Indian Embassies and burnt the Indian Tiranga with a message that the campaign for Khalistan Referendum will continue parallel to the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

The Khalistan flag was unfurled at the Gandhi statue and Tiranga was burnt outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amidst heavy presence of US Secret Service, US Diplomatic Security Services and DC Metro Police who were guarding the embassy at the request of Taranjit Sandhu, Indian ambassador to the US. At the London Indian High Commission, nearly a hundred Sikh activists gathered and held a protest for two hours to condemn India’s official celebrations and register their protest against India.

“This is Sikhs vs Hind war in which the SFJ is using the most potent weapon of the century – ballot – to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation,” stated SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who led the burning of the Indian flag in Washington DC.

Jaswinder Singh Multani on whom India’s NIA has recently put Rs 10 lakh bounty raised the Khalistan flag in front of the Indian Embassy in Frankfurt, stating that he “will continue working for the secession of Punjab from India through Khalistan Referendum”.

In Vancouver, Hardeep Singh Nijjar wanted by the NIA on multiple terror charges raised the 80 feet high Khalistan flag towering above Tricolour at the Indian Embassy. Pamma took part in a protest in London where the Indian flag was burnt.