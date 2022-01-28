JS Bank joins hands with Saste Se Sasta

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in the country, has joined hands with Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan’s first and only real estate & mortgage brokerage company registered with The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a statement said on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to provide an end-to-end financial solution to customers who intend to purchase a house for themselves and their families anywhere in Pakistan.

JS Bank and Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd will provide financing to help Pakistanis living in Pakistan or abroad purchase their own home through the provision of low-cost loans under the government’s markup subsidy scheme ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’, which is backed by State Bank of Pakistan or opt for other financing at flexible rates.

The agreement was signed between Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, distribution head consumer lending - JS Bank and Sajid Habib, president & CEO of Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd.

Present on location were also JS Bank’s Fahad Siddiqui, head of secured lending, along with the Kazmi Brothers (Akash Kazmi, vice president - sales and Arsalan Kazmi, vice president - marketing) from Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Lehri said, "It’s a pleasure to welcome Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd. on board. This new relationship is based on a joint commitment to help ease the overall process of owning a house in Pakistan. Together we aim to provide the simplest process, highest loans, and best rates so that every Pakistani can own their dream house.”

Sajid Habib, president & CEO at Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd. mentioned, “this partnership is our commitment that together we want to serve the people of Pakistan through a convenient one-stop-shop real estate & mortgage solution never offered before in the country.”

“This collaboration will provide an opportunity to all Pakistanis living in Pakistan and abroad to make their dreams of owning a home come true,” he added.