It was extremely disturbing and regretful to hear about the stone-pelting incident at the newly inaugurated Green Line bus service in Karachi. Citizens of the city have gotten such a service after decades of waiting for a reliable transport system. The government should thoroughly investigate the incident. It must find out if the pelting was done in a synchronised manner and if there is any mafia involved in the incident. If so, the culprits should be immediately arrested.
Dr Mohammad Saleem
Karachi
