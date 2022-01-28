Lost children

This refers to the article ‘Saving our young’ by Kamila Hyat (January 21). The writer deserves credit for discussing a critical problem in society. Unfortunately, in our country young people are facing too many challenges as they are involved in detrimental activities that lead to psychological and health issues.
As the writer suggests, there is a need to keep a check on children’s usage of devices. Another measure that can be taken to ensure children are not affected by what they watch is to only air content that has been approved by psychiatrists and professionals.
Naseer Ahmed
Awaran
