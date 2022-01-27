PAC seeks details of NAB direct, indirect recoveries

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday sought details of direct and indirect recoveries in the last four years by the National Accountability Bureau.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal did not attend the meeting as he has been tested positive for Covid-19. The meeting was held Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair. The NAB gave a briefing to the committee with regard to details of recoveries made by it. Javed Iqbal was supposed to give the briefing, but DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmad informed the committee that the NAB chairman was ready to attend the meeting but could not attend it as he has been tested positive for Covid-19. Hussain Ahmad informed the committee that Rs 821.573 billion have been recovered by the NAB till October 2021. He told the committee that indirect recoveries were of Rs 500.650 billion, while direct receipts are worth Rs 76.952 billion, of which Rs 50.406 billion have been recovered through plea bargain while Rs 26.546 billion have been recovered through voluntary repayment.

The DG NAB said the highest recovery of Rs 294 billion was made from Rawalpindi and the lowest recovery of Rs 51 crore from Balochistan while Rs 84.17 billion from Lahore, Rs 88.28 billion from Karachi, Rs 3.43 billion from KP and Rs 4.37 billion from Multan and Rs 25.82 billion from Sukkur. He informed the PAC that the NAB recovered cash worth Rs 54.631 billion that includes NAB Lahore Rs 19 billion, NAB Karachi Rs 9 billion, NAB KP Rs 3 billion, NAB Balochistan Rs 2 billion, NAB Rawalpindi Rs 12 billion, NAB Multan Rs 479 million, NAB Sukkur Rs 2 billion and NAB headquarters Rs 3 billion.

He told the committee that on a year-on-year basis, the NAB recorded a maximum of Rs 313.18 billion in 2020, Rs 122.40 billion in 2019 and Rs 26 billion in 2021. The DG NAB could not give any answer to repeated questions raised by the PAC members on the arrest of Khursheed Shah. The DG NAB informed the PAC that the plea bargainers who have been convicted are not in service while some of those who voluntarily returned money will be in service.

PAC member Ayaz Sadiq said those who made plea bargain and voluntary return are the same. He said the NAB should give details of stolen assets, otherwise the real picture of the NAB recovery will not come before the committee.

PAC member Senator Shibli Faraz said action could be taken on receipt of complaints from any party and the NAB chairman could also take a suo motu notice. PAC Member Riaz Fatyana said inquiries take many years. There should be a time frame for them.

Rana Tanveer said he has seen that the least corruption has taken place in Balochistan. PAC Member Khwaja Asif remarked that Balochistan gets fewer funds. Rana Tanveer said: “We have recovered Rs 537 billion in three years and what is the amount of money that the NAB recovered in the last four years. Naveed Qamar said it should be explained why Khursheed Shah was kept in jail for two years without any evidence. Rana Tanveer said why the NAB did not apply mind that a person has already spent two years in jail and if evidence against someone is not found, he should be granted bail. The PAC chairman said the NAB should explain in the next meeting where sterling pounds recovered from Malik Riaz were.

During the review of NAB audit objections, Rana Tanveer directed that the audit objections should be regularized by the Finance Division through the National Assembly within a month as per PAC instructions.