Geo telefilm Ruposh makes history by getting over 50m views

Karachi: Seventh Sky Entertainment special telefilm “Ruposh” aired on Geo TV on the auspicious start of the New Year has set a record by achieving the highest 105 GRPS in the history of Pakistani telefilm and “Ruposh” has caused a stir on various digital media platforms.

It is the fastest growing telefilm that has garnered more than 50 million views in just two weeks. “Ruposh” has been number one trending for 10 days. The OST has been viewed 15.6 million times and the song “Hum Razi” more than 7.3 million times. Haroon Kadwani and Kunza Hashmi showed the essence of unforgettable acting. Telefilm has also surpassed the rating level of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDB. The telefilm surpassed the previous record of 3.2 million for “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” and achieved a milestone of 3.9 million. Millions of views are circulating on various platforms on reaction videos created by various YouTubers from the UK, the US, China and Germany. It is a great honour for “Ruposh” to garner a total of over 382 million views on “Tik Tok”, Instagram and YouTube for which Geo TV along with producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are grateful to their fans.