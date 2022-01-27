1,272 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 1,272 vehicles for having tinted glasses ongoing month during a special Campaign while special squads have been constituted for effective action against those vehicles having tinted glasses.

The ITP has accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses, on the directions of police bosses. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which has been also directed to removing tinted glasses from vehicles.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal has also urged the citizens to follow. He also appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure a safe road environment in the city. He has directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP was ordered to check every violation and issue a violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.