Gold gains Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs500 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs127,150 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs429 to Rs109,011. In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,845 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan extended its support to FIA’s inquiry related to Hascol Petroleum Limited on...
ISLAMABAD: Federal energy minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said around 70 percent of smartphones were assembled in...
KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited on Wednesday announced 52.9 percent higher earnings for the year ended...
KARACHI: Small and medium enterprises on Wednesday urged the government to release and implement the SME Policy 2021...
LAHORE: Rising costs of construction materials and dated escalation formula have forced constructors to stop...
LAHORE: Lowering import duties or taxes has seldom reduced the quantum of illicit trade in our country, as the problem...
Comments