Wapda warns of delay in dam projects

LAHORE: Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Wednesday warned that the execution of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams might get delayed if impediments were not addressed by the quarters concerned.

The impediments such as financial flows, emerging security scenario, land acquisition, completion of critical stretch of relocated Karakoram Highway, and Covid-19 could affect the timeliness set for completion of the projects, said Wapda chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain.

He was speaking at the implementation committee on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), which met Wednesday to review progress on the mega multi-purpose projects.

“Though the recovery plans are in place, the impediments, if not addressed to by the quarters concerned, may adversely affect the timelines set for completion of the projects,” he said.

Earlier, welcoming the participants, WAPDA and ICDBMD chairman said that the implementation committee had been contributing towards implementation of the dam projects.

“WAPDA is carrying out construction activities on the projects day in and day out to match the timelines despite COVID-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted the whole world,” he said while reiterating his commitment for completion of the both projects ‘as early as possible’.

At present, construction work is continuing as many as 13 sites of Mohmand Dam and 10 sites of Diamer Bhasha Dam, he added.

He continued that ICDBMD was constituted by the Supreme Court way back in July 2018 for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. Since its inception, the committee held its meetings after regular intervals, he said.

Later, WAPDA Member (Finance) briefed the meeting of the matters relating to financial close of the two projects vis-à-vis foreign exchange component, as well as financial needs and financial flows.

General Manager (Land Acquisition & Resettlement), General Manager (Diamer Bhasha Dam) and General Manager (Mohmand Dam) also made presentations to the participants about the progress and the issues regarding the two dams.