LHC judgment on Ravi Project lauded

LAHORE:HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgment declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project unlawful on the grounds that it has violated the Land Acquisition Act 1893.
The civil society actors who have challenged this project in the court and along with HRCP, argued that the project would deprive local farmers of their land and livelihood, have served the public interest well, the HRCP statement said. “We hope this sets a precedent for ensuring that people’s fundamental rights are not violated in the interests of questionable development projects,” it said.
LAHORE: Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Kiran Shazadi D/o Muhammad Sanatta in the subject of Zoology after...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for PMLN Punjab Azma Bukhari has alleged that the Punjab government was “incompetent”.In a...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that nursing students...
LAHORE:Passengers trains have been delayed due to heavy fog. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours...
LAHORE:Ageism i.e. discrimination on the basis of age, is as bad as racism and sexism are, so we must educate our...
Comments